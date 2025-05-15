Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Strathcona Resources selling Montney assets for $2.84B

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2025 2:35 pm
1 min read
The logo of Strathcona Resources Ltd. is shown. View image in full screen
The logo of Strathcona Resources Ltd. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Strathcona Resources Ltd. *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Strathcona Resources Ltd. has signed a series of three agreements to sell its assets in the Montney region valued at a total of $2.84 billion.

The company says once the deals are complete it will be a pure-play heavy oil company.

Strathcona says Arc Resources Ltd. will acquire its Kakwa asset in a deal valued at $1.7 billion, while Tourmaline Oil Corp. will buy its Groundbirch asset for $291.5 million in Tourmaline shares.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Strathcona is also selling its Grande Prairie asset in an agreement valued at $850 million. It did not identify the buyer.

The company also said it has bought the Hardisty rail terminal in Alberta for about $45 million.

It says the terminal is the largest crude-by-rail terminal in Western Canada.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'As global oil prices plunge, Alberta’s energy sector prepares'
As global oil prices plunge, Alberta’s energy sector prepares
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices