Second missing Manitoba boater found dead: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say the body of a second missing boater has been discovered on the shore of Lake Manitoba.

Mounties were called to the scene Wednesday afternoon to help Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers. The body has been identified as a 41-year-old man from Sandy Bay First Nation, who initially went missing on May 8 when his boat was stranded on the lake.

Another man, 22, was also on board when the boat malfunctioned. Windy conditions made it impossible for the local fire department to launch a rescue boat of its own.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The younger man was found dead the next day, not long after a bystander witnessed both men trying to swim to shore without lifejackets.

RCMP continue to investigate.