Canada

Second missing Manitoba boater found dead: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 15, 2025 2:35 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say one man is dead, another missing after boat malfunction
RELATED: A man has died and another is missing after a boating malfunction on Lake Manitoba.
Manitoba RCMP say the body of a second missing boater has been discovered on the shore of Lake Manitoba.

Mounties were called to the scene Wednesday afternoon to help Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers. The body has been identified as a 41-year-old man from Sandy Bay First Nation, who initially went missing on May 8 when his boat was stranded on the lake.

Another man, 22, was also on board when the boat malfunctioned. Windy conditions made it impossible for the local fire department to launch a rescue boat of its own.

The younger man was found dead the next day, not long after a bystander witnessed both men trying to swim to shore without lifejackets.

RCMP continue to investigate.

