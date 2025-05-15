Trial begins for Quebec man facing 1st-degree murder charges in 2023 truck attack

See more sharing options

Jury selection is beginning in the trial of a man charged with killing three people with a truck in eastern Quebec.

Forty-year-old Steeve Gagnon faces five charges, including three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Gagnon turned himself in to police after a truck struck pedestrians on a main street of Amqui, Que., in March 2023.

The town is about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

The incident claimed the lives of 65-year-old Gérald Charest, 73-year-old Jean Lafrenière and 41-year-old Simon-Guillaume Bourget.

The case will be heard at a courthouse in Rimouski, Que., also northeast of Quebec City

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.