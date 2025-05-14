CBC to stop paying individual bonuses to employees after controversy

Send this page to someone via email

The CBC’s board of directors says the Crown corporation will no longer pay individual bonuses to employees.

The board says in a statement it will discontinue what CBC refers to as “performance pay” and adjust salaries of affected staff to compensate them.

The move comes after the public broadcaster was criticized for paying out millions in bonuses after eliminating hundreds of jobs.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The statement follows the release of an independent review by Mercer Canada of the broadcaster’s compensation for non-unionized employees, including senior executives.

That review says while the CBC is generally aligned with other companies and private sector organizations the bonuses have “faced scrutiny.”

It says if CBC decides to get rid of its performance-based incentive program, the broadcaster should take steps to ensure compensation stays in the “midpoint of the market.”

Story continues below advertisement