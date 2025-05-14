Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Questions raised about B.C. Downtown Eastside consultant’s exit from Legal Aid job

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 14, 2025 9:34 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Decision to hire Downtown Eastside consultant under fire'
Decision to hire Downtown Eastside consultant under fire
WATCH: The opposition is hammering the B.C. government over the decision to hire Michael Bryant as a consultant on the future of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, asking questions about why he left his previous job. Rumina Daya reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C.’s new Downtown Eastside consultant was the focus of heated debate in the legislature again on Wednesday, with the opposition continuing to hammer the government over the $150,000 appointment.

BC Conservative MLAs this time raised questions about Michael Bryant’s departure from his last job as the CEO of Legal Aid B.C.

Bryant left the Crown corporation in April 2024, without explanation.

Click to play video: 'NDP government attacked after Global News story on DTES consultant'
NDP government attacked after Global News story on DTES consultant

Outside the legislature, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad continued the barrage.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’ve got an individual there who has obviously left Legal Aid under a cloud of suspicion,” he said.

“You have a premier who has admitted he was involved in recommending this individual, is a friend of this individual. Disappointing to hear the answers, but I’ll say this about the premier: birds of a feather flock together.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As head of Legal Aid B.C., Bryant took home a salary of more than $250,000, and close to $300,000 after benefits.

Global News contacted the Crown corporation with specific questions about Bryant’s exit, but did not receive a response.

Global News is also seeking comment from Bryant about the questions raised in question period.

Earlier Wednesday, B.C. Premier David Eby confirmed he had put Bryant’s name forward for the Downtown Eastside consultancy.

“I have a lot of confidence in Michael Bryant. I met him when he was doing work at Legal Aid B.C., and I was the attorney general,” Eby said.

“He’s a guy who’s gone through quite a personal journey of recovery and understands law, understands politics, understands the challenges of addiction and recovery. And it was my recommendation to the minister that’s responsible.”

Click to play video: 'NDP government appoints consultant to premier on Downtown Eastside'
NDP government appoints consultant to premier on Downtown Eastside

Eby declined to discuss Bryant’s departure from Legal Aid, saying, “Any HR issues with his previous employer are just that.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added that Legal Aid had identified and hired Bryant on its own, but that the Crown corporation had asked Eby for his opinion and that he’d given a positive review.

“I saw his work at Legal Aid B.C., he worked with Indigenous people, he worked with poor people, worked with people who are struggling, getting them access to justice in a meaningful way,” Eby added.

“And I need him to use those skills in the Downtown Eastside, to find ways that we can provide better supports for people.”

The province says Bryant was hired on a six-month contract to provide an outside perspective on programs operating in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside and next steps to address problems in the province’s poorest neighbourhood.

That work began in February, raising questions about why the position was not announced earlier.

On Tuesday, Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Sheila Malcolmson took responsibility for that, calling it a “communication problem” between her office and the premier’s.

In 2009, Bryant was charged with criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death after an incident that left Toronto bike courier Darcy Sheppard with a fatal head injury, but was never prosecuted after the charges were controversially withdrawn.

He later wrote a book about the experience and his own battle with alcoholism.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Rumina Daya

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices