‘Honestly insulting’: Fredericton community school co-ordinator decries cuts

Since March, Fredericton community school co-ordinator Michelle Roy-Brock says she has applied for over $80,000 in funding for the school where she works.

“At my school, we have a 50 per cent child poverty rate, so we meet those needs quite a bit,” she said.

Those grants help pay for anything from hygiene kits to winter clothes to food for students to take home over the weekends.

But her work will soon be coming to an end. On May 8, the Anglophone School District West informed her that her contract was ending on June 27 — a year before she said it was scheduled to.

“I was devastated for the students, for the teachers, for the EAs, for the administration I work with, because losing me would be losing those resources and those services that I fill in the gap,” she said.

This is just the latest in a series of layoffs and cuts by the district.

Last month, it announced it was laying off all library support staff after the province asked districts to redirect a combined total of $43 million back into classrooms.

But Roy-Brock said cutting positions like hers will only add stress to teachers and negatively impact students’ learning.

