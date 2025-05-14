Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto mom charged with attempted murder after 4-year-old falls from condo balcony

By Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted May 14, 2025 2:48 pm
2 min read
Toronto Condo View image in full screen
A 33-year-old Toronto mother is under arrest for the attempted murder of her toddler son, after police were called to an highrise condominium on Front Street Monday night, Global News has learned. Catherine McDonald/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 33-year-old Toronto mother is facing charges in the alleged attempted murder of her son at a downtown condo Monday night, Global News has learned.

According to court documents obtained by Global News, the woman is charged with administering a noxious substance namely Tylenol and/or acetaminophen and alcohol, failing to provide the necessities of life to a child under 16 years old, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

According to sources, the child is four years old.

On Monday night, police were called to a high-rise condominium at 373 Front St. W., near Spadina Avenue. Tenants who live in the building told Global News emergency officials were called around 10 pm. after a boy was found lying in some bushes outside the building with life-threatening injuries.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Wednesday, the boy’s mother appeared in a Toronto courtroom via video from the Vanier Centre for Women. Wearing a green prison-issued jumpsuit with her held pulled back in a messy ponytail, the woman appeared calm and listened closely to the proceedings.

Story continues below advertisement

A court-ordered publication ban is now in effect to protect the integrity of the investigation and the identity of the child.

Multiple tenants tell Global News, they had heard a child had fallen off a balcony on the 10th floor.

Trending Now

The boy was rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children in critical condition.

Some tenants of the building said they wondered why police and forensic vehicles were parked outside the building for nearly two days.

The woman is expected to return to court on Thursday, though a bail hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Global News has also learned the woman is facing outstanding charges in relation to an incident almost two years ago. According to court documents, on April 1, 2023, the woman was charged with assault, mischief and assault with a weapon in relation to the child’s father.

Toronto police have yet to comment on the investigation involving the mother and her child.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices