Toronto mom charged with attempted murder after 4-year-old falls from condo balcony

A 33-year-old Toronto mother is facing charges in the alleged attempted murder of her son at a downtown condo Monday night, Global News has learned.

According to court documents obtained by Global News, the woman is charged with administering a noxious substance namely Tylenol and/or acetaminophen and alcohol, failing to provide the necessities of life to a child under 16 years old, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

According to sources, the child is four years old.

On Monday night, police were called to a high-rise condominium at 373 Front St. W., near Spadina Avenue. Tenants who live in the building told Global News emergency officials were called around 10 pm. after a boy was found lying in some bushes outside the building with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, the boy’s mother appeared in a Toronto courtroom via video from the Vanier Centre for Women. Wearing a green prison-issued jumpsuit with her held pulled back in a messy ponytail, the woman appeared calm and listened closely to the proceedings.

A court-ordered publication ban is now in effect to protect the integrity of the investigation and the identity of the child.

Multiple tenants tell Global News, they had heard a child had fallen off a balcony on the 10th floor.

The boy was rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children in critical condition.

Some tenants of the building said they wondered why police and forensic vehicles were parked outside the building for nearly two days.

The woman is expected to return to court on Thursday, though a bail hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Global News has also learned the woman is facing outstanding charges in relation to an incident almost two years ago. According to court documents, on April 1, 2023, the woman was charged with assault, mischief and assault with a weapon in relation to the child’s father.

Toronto police have yet to comment on the investigation involving the mother and her child.