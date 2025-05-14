Calgary high school put on lockdown after student attacked with a weapon

Calgary police said a student from Bishop McNally High School had to be treated for minor injuries after being attacked with an airsoft pistol Wednesday morning.
Staff Sgt. Chiran Cardona said officers responded to the community of Falconridge shortly before 10:30 a.m., to reports a male student had been attacked by another male with a weapon in an alley near the school.
Cardona said the victim then ran to the school where he reported it to staff.
“At this time we believe an airsoft pistol was deployed and there were minor injuries received by the victim to the face,” added Cardona.
After being informed of the incident, Cardona said the high school “initiated a lockdown” while other schools also took additional security precautions.
While officers were still searching for the suspect about an hour after the attack, Cardona said there was no danger to the public.
“They are not going to be a threat to the community,” said Cardona. “They are known to us.”
