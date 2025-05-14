Menu

Crime

Calgary high school put on lockdown after student attacked with a weapon

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 14, 2025 3:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police respond to Bishop McNally High School after student injured by weapon'
Calgary police respond to Bishop McNally High School after student injured by weapon
WATCH: Calgary police responded to Bishop McNally High School following reports of a student being injured by a weapon. Police say an airsoft pistol was used to hit the student in the face.
Calgary police said a student from Bishop McNally High School had to be treated for minor injuries after being attacked with an airsoft pistol Wednesday morning.

Staff Sgt. Chiran Cardona said officers responded to the community of Falconridge shortly before 10:30 a.m., to reports a male student had been attacked by another male with a weapon in an alley near the school.

Cardona said the victim then ran to the school where he reported it to staff.

“At this time we believe an airsoft pistol was deployed and there were minor injuries received by the victim to the face,” added Cardona.

Calgary police could be seen outside Bishop McNally high school on Wednesday morning, following reports a student was attacked by someone with an airsoft gun. View image in full screen
Calgary police and paramedics could be seen outside Bishop McNally high school on Wednesday, following reports a student was attacked by someone with an airsoft gun. Global News

After being informed of the incident, Cardona said the high school “initiated a lockdown” while other schools also took additional security precautions.

While officers were still searching for the suspect about an hour after the attack, Cardona said there was no danger to the public.

“They are not going to be a threat to the community,” said Cardona.  “They are known to us.”

Click to play video: 'Teen charged with murder in shooting death of Calgary high school student'
Teen charged with murder in shooting death of Calgary high school student
