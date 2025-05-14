Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops seek tips on anniversary of fatal stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 14, 2025 1:29 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg homicide unit investigating after severely injured man found in alleyway
RELATED: A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after he was found unresponsive by police in a back lane Tuesday night. – May 15, 2024
Winnipeg police say they’re looking for help from the public in solving a year-old homicide.

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of the murder of Leo Amos Caribou, 23, who was stabbed behind an Isabel Street multi-unit residence, police said.

He was found nearby, in a Notre Dame Avenue back lane, and rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police said a suspect took off on foot in an unknown direction after the incident.

Anyone with information or video surveillance, or who may have been in contact with the victim around the time of his death, is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
