Spam buns, worm poutine and deep-fried pickle Oreos on 2025 Calgary Stampede menu

The Calgary Stampede menu this year is set to include a heaping of pickle flavours and something for those with a cast-iron stomach.

There will be fiery dill Coke, deep-fried pickle Oreos and tzatziki-twisted pickles, along with fruity pebble Korean hot dogs.

Mopane worm poutine features the species of emperor moth, an important source of protein in South Africa.

The “Spam-pede” bao bun, inspired by the Hawaiian snack, is filled with Spam, garlic shrimp and pineapple.

On the artery hardening side of things, there will be Nashville hot chicken macaroni and cheese, a lobster tornado roll and deep-fried cinnamon buns.

View image in full screen The Spam-pede boa — inspired by a traditional Hawaiian snack, filled with savoury spam — will be one of the food offerings at this year’s Calgary Stampede. Global Calgary

Organizers say more than 50 new midway foods will be available during the 10-day rodeo and exhibition, running July 4 to 13.

“Our exhibitors spend months curating unexpected dishes that you won’t find anywhere else but at the Calgary Stampede midway,” said Stampede midway manager Ashley Warner.

“The goal is to surprise, delight and satisfy every kind of craving.”

— With files from Global News