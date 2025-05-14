Man pleads guilty to criminal negligence in dog attack that injured girl: York police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in York Region say a man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges and has been handed a lifetime ban on dog ownership following a 2023 dog attack that left a nine-year-old girl severely injured.

Police say the girl and her father had visited the man’s home in Newmarket, Ont., on July 27, 2023 to view puppies for sale.

They say when the two arrived, three bulldog-type dogs rushed out and attacked the girl without provocation, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and three counts under the Ontario Dog Owners’ Liability Act.

They say the man was also found to have violated a muzzle order issued by Newmarket Animal Services, and the dogs were surrendered and euthanized after the attack.

Police say the man pleaded guilty to all charges on Tuesday and he was sentenced to one year of house arrest, 15 months of probation, a $5,000 fine and a lifetime ban on owning, keeping or residing in a home with a dog.