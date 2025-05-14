Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man pleads guilty to criminal negligence in dog attack that injured girl: York police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2025 12:47 pm
1 min read
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022 in Aurora, Ont. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022 in Aurora, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in York Region say a man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges and has been handed a lifetime ban on dog ownership following a 2023 dog attack that left a nine-year-old girl severely injured.

Police say the girl and her father had visited the man’s home in Newmarket, Ont., on July 27, 2023 to view puppies for sale.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say when the two arrived, three bulldog-type dogs rushed out and attacked the girl without provocation, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and three counts under the Ontario Dog Owners’ Liability Act.

Trending Now

They say the man was also found to have violated a muzzle order issued by Newmarket Animal Services, and the dogs were surrendered and euthanized after the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man pleaded guilty to all charges on Tuesday and he was sentenced to one year of house arrest, 15 months of probation, a $5,000 fine and a lifetime ban on owning, keeping or residing in a home with a dog.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices