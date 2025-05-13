Menu

Canada

Poilievre against separatism but says Alberta has ‘right to be frustrated’

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 4:04 pm
2 min read
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he opposes Alberta separatism but added that Albertans have a “right to be frustrated” with Ottawa.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday shortly after Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled his new federal cabinet, Poilievre was asked whether he was willing to “publicly denounce Alberta separatism and the Alberta separatist movement.”

“I’m against separation. I’m a born and raised Albertan. I love Canada. I think we need to unite this country,” he said.

“Albertans have a lot of legitimate grievances. I mean, let’s be blunt.”

Poilievre, who lost his long-held riding of Carleton in last month’s federal election, will be running again in Battle River—Crowfoot in Alberta in an upcoming byelection after party MP Damien Kurek announced his intention to resign the seat to get Poilievre into the House of Commons.

Poilievre said Alberta’s oil and gas industry had been “under attack” for the last decade.

“They’ve lost two major pipelines, [and] a $20-billion mine. There’s a new, ridiculous energy cap that’s going to drive jobs and production south to the United States of America. There’s an industrial carbon tax that’s going to kill the industry,” Poilievre said.

“Frankly, Albertans have a right to be frustrated.”

Poilievre faces similar ‘longest ballot’ protest in Battle River-Crowfoot byelection

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a bill that would make it easier for Albertans to launch referendums on various topics — including splitting from Canada.

Smith has pointed to growing alienation in her province and frustration with Ottawa, saying those wanting to separate “are not fringe voices.”

Poilievre said Ottawa “can’t tell Alberta to just pay up and shut up.”

“Albertans want to be part of a united Canada, but they deserve to be treated with respect, and they deserve to be honoured for the immense contribution that they make to this country,” he said.

Indigenous chiefs accuse Premier Danielle Smith of stoking Alberta separatism talk

The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations said talk of Alberta separatism is “irresponsible” and that it’s “not smart” for politicians to make statements about it without consulting with First Nations first.

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said on Monday that any effort by Alberta to split the country would be “unconstitutional” and a “direct affront to the sacred treaties that predate the province itself.”

She says First Nations have never ceded their inherent rights to the land and resources, and separatism would disregard treaties and undermine the foundation of Canada.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

