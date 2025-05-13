Carney’s cabinet: A quarter of the ministers chosen are from Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled his 28-member cabinet on Tuesday, featuring a blend of familiar figures and new faces from across the country.

Quebec holds a strong presence in the new cabinet, with seven ministers hailing from the province — a region where the Liberals secured 44 of 78 seats in April’s election.

Here’s a look at the seven cabinet ministers from Quebec, along with two of the 10 secretaries of state who also represent the province.

François-Philippe Champagne, minister of finance and national revenue (returning member of cabinet)

The MP for Saint-Maurice—Champlain in Quebec, he was named to the finance portfolio just before the election call. He served in Justin Trudeau’s cabinet since 2017, including as the industry minister and the minister of foreign affairs.

Mélanie Joly, minister of industry and the minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (returning member of cabinet)

The MP for Ahuntsic-Cartierville in Quebec since 2015, Joly has also served in cabinet for the last decade. A lawyer by trade, Joly served for the last four years as one of Canada’s main faces on the global stage as the minister of foreign affairs.

Steven Guilbeault, minister of Canadian identity and culture and minister responsible for official languages, minister responsible for nature, biodiversity and Parks Canada (returning member of cabinet)

The MP for the Montreal riding of Laurier—Sainte-Marie, Guilbeault has been a longtime environmental activist who served for the last four years as Trudeau’s environment minister. Carney moved him from that role in March, as Carney also moved quickly to end the unpopular carbon pricing system which Guilbeault oversaw.

Steven MacKinnon, government leader in the House of Commons (returning member of cabinet)

The MP for Gatineau in Quebec, MacKinnon held the house leader role briefly in both 2024 and 2025. He served as the government whip for several years before being appointed to cabinet in January 2024. He held a variety of other portfolios, mostly related to labour and jobs.

Mandy Gull-Masty, minister of Indigenous services (new member of cabinet)

Elected for the first time to represent the northern Quebec riding of Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik — Eeyou, Gull-Masty is the first Indigenous person to ever lead Indigenous Services Canada. Before running in the latest election, she was the first female Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees in Quebec.

Marjorie Michel, minister of health (new member of cabinet)

The new MP for Papineau in Quebec, Michel previously ran electoral campaigns for the Liberals and served as Trudeau’s deputy chief of staff before succeeding him as MP for Papineau.

Joël Lightbound, minister for government transition, public works and procurement (new member of cabinet)

The MP for Louis-Hébert in Quebec, Lightbound was once the party’s Quebec caucus chair but stepped down after he spoke out in 2022 to criticize the Liberal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nathalie Provost, secretary of state for nature

Provost, the first-time MP for the Quebec riding of Châteauguay—Les Jardins-de-Napierville, is an engineer by trade and is a survivor of the 1989 École Polytechnique shooting, after which she became an advocate for gun control.

Anna Gainey, secretary of state for children and youth

Elected first in a byelection in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount riding in 2023, Gainey is the former president of the Liberal Party of Canada. Her husband, Tom Pitfield, is Carney’s principal secretary. She is the daughter of former Montreal Canadiens player and general manager Bob Gainey.

–with files from The Canadian Press