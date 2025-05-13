Menu

Crime

Day 2 of bail hearing for N.S. teen facing 33 charges related to firearms, threats

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2025 7:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Teen who allegedly made threats against Halifax school appears in court'
Teen who allegedly made threats against Halifax school appears in court
WATCH: There’s an update involving the teen who allegedly made threats to attack Citadel High School. As other students prepare for their upcoming exams and summer vacations, the 16-year-old spent Monday flanked by sheriffs at the courthouse on Spring Garden Road, as the judge decided whether or not he would be granted bail. Ella MacDonald reports.
A bail hearing is entering its second day today for a Halifax teenager facing 33 charges including uttering threats.

The matter is scheduled in youth court before Judge Alan Tufts, who did not make a bail decision on Monday after a full day in court.

The 16-year-old boy’s name and all evidence shared at the bail hearing are under a publication ban.

The teenager’s charges include 12 counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and four counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He is also facing two counts of wilfully promoting hatred against identifiable groups.

As well, he has been charged with seven counts of careless use of a firearm.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

