Day 2 of bail hearing for N.S. teen facing 33 charges related to firearms, threats

A bail hearing is entering its second day today for a Halifax teenager facing 33 charges including uttering threats.
The matter is scheduled in youth court before Judge Alan Tufts, who did not make a bail decision on Monday after a full day in court.
The 16-year-old boy’s name and all evidence shared at the bail hearing are under a publication ban.
The teenager’s charges include 12 counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and four counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
He is also facing two counts of wilfully promoting hatred against identifiable groups.
As well, he has been charged with seven counts of careless use of a firearm.
