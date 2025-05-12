Menu

Politics

Manitoba committee to study support for journalism could be running by summer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2025 8:46 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba Legislative Building.
The Manitoba Legislative Building. Sam Thompson / Global News
The Manitoba government is aiming to have an all-party committee on journalism up and running this summer, but the Opposition says there are a lot of questions.

The NDP government announced the committee last fall and said the group would hold hearings on ways to support local journalism, especially in rural and northern areas.

Premier Wab Kinew says government advertisements and public notices could be one way to help ensure media outlets stay viable.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives say they’re opposed to some aspects of the committee, such as the planned majority of NDP members.

The Tories say they’re also concerned that the committee’s mandate mentions certain cultural groups as examples, such as French, Filipino and Chinese outlets, but not others.

Robert Loiselle, the New Democrat tasked with chairing the committee, says the government is going ahead with hearings throughout the province, and the Tories should get onboard.

“We’ve decided that we are going to move forward and we hope that our (Progressive) Conservative counterparts tag along,” Loiselle said Monday.
“We need to get to work, and we’re going to meet with anyone and everyone from any culture or any language that wants to meet with us.”

The committee is to be made up of four New Democrats and two Tories. The lone Liberal legislature member, Cindy Lamoureux, would not be on the committee.

Neither would Mark Wasyliw, who was removed from the NDP caucus and sits as an Independent.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

