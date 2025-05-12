Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Construction work begins on rehabilitation of Saskatoon’s Broadway Bridge

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted May 12, 2025 7:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Construction work begins on rehabilitation of Saskatoon’s Broadway Bridge'
Construction work begins on rehabilitation of Saskatoon’s Broadway Bridge
WATCH: Construction has officially started for the Broadway Bridge Rehabilitation Project. The project aims to help the 93-year-old structure to keep up with the demands of a busy city.
On Monday, May 12, construction officially began on the rehabilitation of Broadway Bridge in Saskatoon. The project’s goal is repairing decks, improving multi-use paths and ensuring the structural integrity of the bridge.

The 93-year-old bridge be getting new asphalt, traffic barriers, waterproofing, and arch and railing improvements. The city will also be removing the right northbound flow-through lane to change the intersection into a ‘T’ shape.

Work zones will be active in the following locations: 4th Avenue South from 19th Street East to 20th Street East, 19th Street East from 3rd Avenue South to Broadway Avenue, Broadway Avenue from Saskatchewan Crescent East to 20th Street East and the Broadway Bridge (including multi-use pathways on both sides).

The full project is estimated to take up to six months to complete. The city recommends taking the Traffic Bridge or the Sid Buckwold Bridge to avoid closures.

Watch the coverage above to see how drivers are navigating the closure.

 

