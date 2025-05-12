Fake Viagra seized at Toronto convenience store, Health Canada issues warning

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has seized counterfeit Viagra tablets from a convenience store in Toronto’s east end and is warning the public not to use them.

The seized products were labelled as 100 mg sildenafil tablets, with “Viagra” and “Pfizer”, the original maker of the drug, listed on the packaging. The product is listed with expiry dates of March 2025 and March 2028.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Health Canada warns that these counterfeit medications may look identical to legitimate products but are not tested for safety, effectiveness, or quality.

They may contain no active ingredient, too much of it, or harmful contaminants and ingredients that can cause adverse effects and be life-threatening.

Sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction. It can cause serious side effects, particularly in people with heart conditions or those taking nitrate medications.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada warns of risks including dangerously low blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, abnormal heartbeat, and loss of vision or hearing.

Anyone who purchased Viagra pills from 1296 Queen St. East is advised to see a doctor, the statement said.

Only licensed pharmacies are authorized to sell prescription medications in Canada. Buying drugs from unlicensed sellers can lead to serious health consequences and is illegal.