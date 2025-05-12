Fake Viagra seized at Toronto convenience store, Health Canada issues warning

Health Canada has seized counterfeit Viagra tablets from a convenience store in Toronto’s east end and is warning the public not to use them.
The seized products were labelled as 100 mg sildenafil tablets, with “Viagra” and “Pfizer”, the original maker of the drug, listed on the packaging. The product is listed with expiry dates of March 2025 and March 2028.
Health Canada warns that these counterfeit medications may look identical to legitimate products but are not tested for safety, effectiveness, or quality.
They may contain no active ingredient, too much of it, or harmful contaminants and ingredients that can cause adverse effects and be life-threatening.
Sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction. It can cause serious side effects, particularly in people with heart conditions or those taking nitrate medications.
Health Canada warns of risks including dangerously low blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, abnormal heartbeat, and loss of vision or hearing.
Anyone who purchased Viagra pills from 1296 Queen St. East is advised to see a doctor, the statement said.
Only licensed pharmacies are authorized to sell prescription medications in Canada. Buying drugs from unlicensed sellers can lead to serious health consequences and is illegal.
