Health

B.C. government to provide update on efforts to attract U.S. health-care workers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 12, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. hopes to attract U.S. doctors'
B.C. hopes to attract U.S. doctors
The province is trying to attract more family doctors and it's looking south of the border. B.C. announced a new ad campaign to entice doctors trained and working in the U.S. to move here. Richard Zussman has more. – Mar 11, 2025
The B.C. government is expected to give an update on Monday on its efforts to attract health-care professionals from the U.S.

In March, the province announced it would be fast-tracking credential recognition for doctors from the U.S. and speeding up licensing for American nurses.

The goal is to get more health-care workers in B.C. at a time when the medical system needs more professionals.

The province also launched a targeted ad campaign in the U.S. aimed at attracting health-care workers frustrated with the political turbulence south of the border.

Click to play video: 'B.C. unveils plan to fast-track U.S. doctor and nurse hiring spree'
B.C. unveils plan to fast-track U.S. doctor and nurse hiring spree
This follows a similar plan seen in Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick to remove barriers faced by U.S. doctors on their path to becoming licensed and beginning to practise medicine in the province.

B.C. Premier David Eby is expected to speak at 12:15 p.m. on Monday. That will be live-streamed and this story will be updated following that announcement.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

