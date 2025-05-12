B.C. government to provide update on efforts to attract U.S. health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is expected to give an update on Monday on its efforts to attract health-care professionals from the U.S.

In March, the province announced it would be fast-tracking credential recognition for doctors from the U.S. and speeding up licensing for American nurses.

The goal is to get more health-care workers in B.C. at a time when the medical system needs more professionals.

The province also launched a targeted ad campaign in the U.S. aimed at attracting health-care workers frustrated with the political turbulence south of the border.

This follows a similar plan seen in Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick to remove barriers faced by U.S. doctors on their path to becoming licensed and beginning to practise medicine in the province.

B.C. Premier David Eby is expected to speak at 12:15 p.m. on Monday. That will be live-streamed and this story will be updated following that announcement.