Video link
Headline link
Canada

B.C. residents’ return trips from U.S. by land and air continue to decline

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 12, 2025 5:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New StatsCan data shows just how much U.S. border travel has dropped'
New StatsCan data shows just how much U.S. border travel has dropped
WATCH: New data from Statistics Canada shows how much travel over the border has dropped recently -- as trade tensions simmer between the US and Canada. The agency says Canadian-resident return trips by automobile over the United States border dropped by 35 per cent in April -- compared to the same month last year. Andrea Macpherson has a
New data from Statistics Canada shows fewer people are crossing the B.C. border into the U.S. by land and air.

The number of B.C. residents crossing the border returning home was 191,917, which is a decline of 22.5 per cent compared to March 2025 and a decline of 49.4 per cent compared to April 2024.

The agency says that Canadian-resident return trips by automobile over the United States border country-wide dropped by 35 per cent in April, compared to the same month last year.

This marks the fourth month in a row where return trips by car dropped year-over-year across Canada.

It appears to be a similar outlook for those travelling by air.

Statistics Canada says the number of Canadian residents arriving at Vancouver International Airport in April totalled 291,333, which is down 15.5 per cent compared to March 2025 and down 2.8 per cent compared to April 2024.

Meanwhile, Canadian resident return trips from the U.S. by airplane went down by 20 per cent last month, compared to April 2024 across the country.

The agency says the counts include only those travelling for tourism-related purposes, as defined by the United Nations World Tourism Organization. Crew members, truck drivers, military personnel on maneuver, diplomats, immigrants and travellers with other non-tourism purposes are excluded from the data.

Click to play video: 'Washington State feeling the impact of BC boycott'
Washington State feeling the impact of BC boycott
Trending Now

It would have usually been a busy weekend for Seattle as the Toronto Blue Jays were in town to play the Seattle Mariners.

Typically, many B.C. residents travel across the border to see a game but numbers were down this year compared to last.

The Seattle Mariners told Global News that Blue Jays’ fans attendance was down about 10 per cent at the first game, compared to the first game of the series last year.

