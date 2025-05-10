Stuart Skinner replaces injured Calvin Pickard as Oilers’ starter for Game 3

Send this page to someone via email

Head coach Kris Knoblauch predicted the Edmonton Oilers would need Stuart Skinner back in net at some point in the playoffs.

Calvin Pickard’s health prompted that change for Saturday’s Game 3 of a second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights with the Oilers leading 2-0.

Knoblauch said before the game that Pickard’s status was day-to-day.

Pickard appeared uncomfortable and was seen shaking out his left leg after Vegas forward Tomas Hertl landed on his left pad in Game 2 in Las Vegas.

Pickard finished out the 5-4 overtime win with 28 saves, including all seven in overtime. He was lauded by his teammates as a prime reason the Oilers were able to bring a two-game lead home to Rogers Place.

Pickard didn’t participate in Saturday’s pre-game skate, however.

Skinner prepared for his first playoff action since he was pulled in the second game of a first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings.

“Not the situation that we probably want to be in, but I mean that’s playoffs,” Skinner said. “You need two goalies to normally go all the way.

“I’m excited to go back to the net. I’ve had time to work on some things and I’m ready to go.”

Knoblauch had said before Tuesday’s Game 1 in Las Vegas, “I know there’ll be a time when Stu’s back in that net” while adding he hoped Pickard’s performance wouldn’t be the reason.

It turned out to be his health, and the severity of his injury was unknown. The Oilers being in control of the series gave them leeway to be cautious with a goalie who has come into his own this post-season.

Pickard’s six straight playoff wins tied Andy Moog (1983) and Grant Fuhr (twice in 1987) for the fifth-longest streak in franchise history.

Pickard’s goal-against average was 2.84 and his save percentage .888 in those half-dozen starts.

“Very fortunate, we’ve got two goalies we have a lot of confidence in,” Knoblauch said. “For Picks to go on this run throughout the playoffs without a loss is really remarkable and just riding the hot hand, unfortunately he’s not available for us right now.

“Fortunately, we got a great backup option. And when I say backup, our starter for all the year and he’s ready to go.”

The 33-year-old Pickard, from Moncton, had just two previous playoff starts to his name before this season. Both were with the Oilers last year in the second round against the Vancouver Canucks.

Skinner is 19-17 all-time in career playoff games for the Oilers with a goal-against average of 3.00 and a save percentage of .889.

The 26-year-old from Edmonton was pulled for Pickard after the Kings scored five goals in a 6-2 win April 23.

“I’ve been here before. Nothing’s that new to me,” Skinner said. “It’s an opportunity again for me to go into the net and do my job and just give these guys a chance to win.”

Stuart started all but two post-season games in 2024 when Edmonton reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final and lost 2-1 to the Florida Panthers.

“We’re expecting Skins to come in and deliver what he’s done before,” Knoblauch said. “He was in this situation last year after having a little break in the Vancouver series and came back was a really solid goaltender throughout that series against Vancouver and throughout the rest of the playoffs.”

Skinner missed eight of Edmonton’s last 11 regular-season games after he was concussed. Pickard went 5-3 during that stretch.