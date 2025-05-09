David Eby calling Lapu Lapu suspect a ‘murderer’ concerns law society

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Bar Association is expressing concern about B.C. Premier David Eby’s comments surrounding the Lapu Lapu tragedy.

On April 27, in the B.C. legislature, Eby said, “It is hard not to feel rage at the man who did this, who murdered innocent people.”

On May 1, during question period, Eby said, “In my opinion, he is a murderer. He should spend the rest of his life in custody.”

Now, the B.C. branch of the Canadian Bar Association has written an open letter saying they are “deeply concerned that the premier… is expressing opinions on legal outcomes prior to a fair trial.

“By ignoring the presumption of innocence and the requirement of due process in your public remarks, you give permission for others to do the same.”

On April 26, 11 people were killed, including seven women, two men, one non-binary person and one child when an SUV drove into a crowd at the festival that honoured Filipino culture and heritage.

The victims range in age from five to 65 years old.

Dozens of people were injured but the exact number of people remains unknown.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder.

BC Conservative leader John Rustad said he is concerned that Eby’s comments could “jeopardize this trial.”

The legal proceedings have started and a judge has ordered the accused to undergo a mental health assessment but the case is expected to least many months, if not longer.

Eby, who is a lawyer, did not back away from his comments when asked about them on May 7.

“I think I have a stronger level of confidence in the judicial to withstand my personal comments of the judiciary,” he said.

Attorney General Niki Sharma was asked to defend the premier’s comments this week.

She says she told the premier to be cautious but ultimately he respects the role of an independent judicial system.

“I think it is clear we need to be cautious and I said that in the house and I said that to my colleagues,” Sharma said.

Both Eby and Sharma said the comments stem from the reality that this has been an emotional time for everyone.