Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

David Eby calling Lapu Lapu suspect a ‘murderer’ concerns law society

By Richard Zussman & Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 9, 2025 9:22 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Law Society of BC expresses concern over Eby’s Lapu Lapu tragedy comments'
Law Society of BC expresses concern over Eby’s Lapu Lapu tragedy comments
The Law Society of BC is expressing concern about comments made by Premier David Eby. He spoke in the Legislature earlier this week about the suspect in the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy but the society says the accused is entitled to due process free from political interference. Richard Zussman has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Canadian Bar Association is expressing concern about B.C. Premier David Eby’s comments surrounding the Lapu Lapu tragedy.

On April 27, in the B.C. legislature, Eby said, “It is hard not to feel rage at the man who did this, who murdered innocent people.”

On May 1, during question period, Eby said, “In my opinion, he is a murderer. He should spend the rest of his life in custody.”

Now, the B.C. branch of the Canadian Bar Association has written an open letter saying they are “deeply concerned that the premier… is expressing opinions on legal outcomes prior to a fair trial.

“By ignoring the presumption of innocence and the requirement of due process in your public remarks, you give permission for others to do the same.”

Story continues below advertisement

On April 26, 11 people were killed, including seven women, two men, one non-binary person and one child when an SUV drove into a crowd at the festival that honoured Filipino culture and heritage.

The victims range in age from five to 65 years old.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Dozens of people were injured but the exact number of people remains unknown.

Click to play video: 'B.C. to launch review of summer event safety after deadly Lapu Lapu tragedy'
B.C. to launch review of summer event safety after deadly Lapu Lapu tragedy

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder.

BC Conservative leader John Rustad said he is concerned that Eby’s comments could “jeopardize this trial.”

The legal proceedings have started and a judge has ordered the accused to undergo a mental health assessment but the case is expected to least many months, if not longer.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Eby, who is a lawyer, did not back away from his comments when asked about them on May 7.

“I think I have a stronger level of confidence in the judicial to withstand my personal comments of the judiciary,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Counsellors helping those grieving after the Lapu Lapu festival attack'
Counsellors helping those grieving after the Lapu Lapu festival attack

Attorney General Niki Sharma was asked to defend the premier’s comments this week.

She says she told the premier to be cautious but ultimately he respects the role of an independent judicial system.

“I think it is clear we need to be cautious and I said that in the house and I said that to my colleagues,” Sharma said.

Both Eby and Sharma said the comments stem from the reality that this has been an emotional time for everyone.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices