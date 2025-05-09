Officials say crews are dealing with more Saskatchewan wildfires this year

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says there are more wildfires burning in the province this time of year compared with the five-year average.

Land Operations Executive Director Bryan Chartrand says there are 24 active fires and nine of them are not contained.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says all of the wildfires have been started by humans and he called the situation concerning.

Chartrand says crews are focusing suppression efforts northeast of Prince Albert and in the northwest, where the Onion Lake Cree Nation has declared a state of local emergency.

The agency has issued a fire ban for parts of northern Saskatchewan due to hot and dry conditions.

The ban prohibits open fires, controlled burns and fireworks, but does not prevent people from using all-terrain vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2025.