Officials say crews are dealing with more Saskatchewan wildfires this year

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2025 7:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Extreme fire conditions in parts of Saskatchewan'
Extreme fire conditions in parts of Saskatchewan
WATCH: It's an earlier-than-average start to Saskatchewan's wildfire season, with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency already issuing a provincial fire ban. While conditions have been hot, dry, and windy, the real risk is people.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says there are more wildfires burning in the province this time of year compared with the five-year average.

Land Operations Executive Director Bryan Chartrand says there are 24 active fires and nine of them are not contained.

He says all of the wildfires have been started by humans and he called the situation concerning.

Chartrand says crews are focusing suppression efforts northeast of Prince Albert and in the northwest, where the Onion Lake Cree Nation has declared a state of local emergency.

Trending Now

The agency has issued a fire ban for parts of northern Saskatchewan due to hot and dry conditions.

The ban prohibits open fires, controlled burns and fireworks, but does not prevent people from using all-terrain vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

