Sports

Hellebuyck shines as Winnipeg Jets tie up series with 4-0 Game 2 victory

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted May 10, 2025 12:35 am
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal on the Dallas Stars with Mark Scheifele (55), Haydn Fleury (24) and Dylan Demelo (2) during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg, Friday May 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Jets are back on even terms in their second round playoff series.

The Jets scored twice in the first period and Connor Hellebuyck was tremendous as the Jets defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0 in Game 2 on Friday at the Canada Life Centre. The Jets tied up the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

Hellebuyck made a number of key saves at the end of the second period and finished with 21 stops for his fourth career playoff shutout and first since 2021.

It’s the first time in their last seven playoff games the Jets have allowed less than three goals. The Jets had given up three or more goals in 16 of their previous 18 playoff games.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals and added one assist for his first career three-point playoff game, while Gabriel Vilardi and Adam Lowry also notched markers for Winnipeg in the win.

Josh Morrissey returned to the lineup for the Jets after getting injured in the Game 7 thriller. He had one assist in over 22 minutes of ice time in his first game back.

Winnipeg outshot Dallas 25-21 and the Jets have allowed less than 30 shots in all nine of their playoff games so far.

The Jets will look for their first series lead on Sunday with Game 3 in Dallas starting at 3:30 p.m.

