Accused found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of Tatlow Park caretaker

Brent White, 54, has been found guilty of second-degree murder in a case dating back to 2021.

Justis Daniel, 77, was found dead with more than 40 stab wounds in his caretaker home in Tatlow Park on Dec. 10, 2021.

White pleaded not guilty in the case but Justice Miriam Maisonville handed down his verdict on Friday.

The case hinged on the question of whether the killing was self-defence or murder.

The defence lawyer, Brent Anderson, said the court heard no motive nor any evidence about what triggered the deadly altercation, and that this client had no reason to harm Daniel.

White took the stand in his own defence earlier in the trial, testifying that Daniel had bitten him on the neck like a vampire and likely consumed his blood.

He also testified that Daniel threw a knife in his face and called him the equivalent of Satan.

White told the court he had feared for his life and defended himself.

In early February, Anderson said his client had made no effort to cover his tracks. White was arrested three months after the killing, and police found a knife and shoes with Daniel’s blood on them in his van.

Friends of Daniel who attended the trial have described the caretaker as loving, kind and outgoing and have described the claims he attacked White as outlandish and out of character.