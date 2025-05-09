SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
The News on CJOB
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

RCMP say 2 Manitobans charged with arson in connection with wildfires

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 9, 2025 3:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dry, windy conditions bringing high wildfire risk'
Dry, windy conditions bringing high wildfire risk
RELATED: The province is nixing back-country travel on ATVs and other off-road vehicles in areas throughout Manitoba due to concerns about the potential for wildfires. Katherine Dornian reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP have made a pair of arson arrests connected to the rash of wildfires spreading across the province.

Police said a man from Lake Manitoba First Nation, 55, was charged after a controlled burn got out of control and caused a blaze that spread over more than 200 acres Wednesday.

The same day, a 46-year-old Fort Alexander man’s controlled burn damaged a home and a shed, according to police.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Cpl. Melanie Roussel said Friday that the incidents shouldn’t have occurred.

“These fires could have been prevented and should not have been started,” Roussel said.

“Lives and communities are being put at risk. Our officers will strictly enforce all laws related to burning restrictions that are in place across the province; this is for the safety of all Manitobans.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties said they’re working with provincial officials to help curtail the spread of wildfires.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba wildfire evacuations caught on video'
Manitoba wildfire evacuations caught on video
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices