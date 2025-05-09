RCMP say 2 Manitobans charged with arson in connection with wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have made a pair of arson arrests connected to the rash of wildfires spreading across the province.

Police said a man from Lake Manitoba First Nation, 55, was charged after a controlled burn got out of control and caused a blaze that spread over more than 200 acres Wednesday.

The same day, a 46-year-old Fort Alexander man’s controlled burn damaged a home and a shed, according to police.

Cpl. Melanie Roussel said Friday that the incidents shouldn’t have occurred.

“These fires could have been prevented and should not have been started,” Roussel said.

“Lives and communities are being put at risk. Our officers will strictly enforce all laws related to burning restrictions that are in place across the province; this is for the safety of all Manitobans.

Mounties said they’re working with provincial officials to help curtail the spread of wildfires.