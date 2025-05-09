Manitoba RCMP say one man is dead, another missing after boat malfunction

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died and another is missing after a boating malfunction on Lake Manitoba.

RCMP say a boat stopped working yesterday with two men on board from Sandy Bay First Nation.

Due to strong winds, the area fire department could not launch its boat to help.

Police say a bystander on the beach saw both men in the water trying to swim to shore, and neither man was wearing a life-jacket.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP says the body of a 22-year-old man was located on shore this morning, while the search continues for the other boater, a 41 year-old.

RCMP underwater recovery teams from both Manitoba and Saskatchewan are involved.