Manitoba government moves dozens of people from encampments into housing

The Manitoba government says it has moved dozens of people living in encampments into homes over the past three months as part its long-term strategy to reduce homelessness.

The province says it is working with community agencies to provide supports to individuals who are moving out of encampments into their own homes.

The government is providing $6.4 million to go toward opening up 67 social housing units in collaboration with Winnipeg-based shelters and a resource centre for LGBTQ+ people.

The NDP government has promised to eliminate chronic homelessness in the next seven years, which includes relocating the estimated 700 people living in encampments.

The province moved the first person out of an encampment and into housing in February.

The government says out of the 33 people who have moved into housing since then, no one has returned to living in an encampment.

