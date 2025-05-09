Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba government moves dozens of people from encampments into housing

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Overcoming Homelessness'
Overcoming Homelessness
RELATED: Why grassroots homeless workers do what they do, a story of hope. Global's Hersh Singh has the story – Mar 13, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government says it has moved dozens of people living in encampments into homes over the past three months as part its long-term strategy to reduce homelessness.

The province says it is working with community agencies to provide supports to individuals who are moving out of encampments into their own homes.

The government is providing $6.4 million to go toward opening up 67 social housing units in collaboration with Winnipeg-based shelters and a resource centre for LGBTQ+ people.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The NDP government has promised to eliminate chronic homelessness in the next seven years, which includes relocating the estimated 700 people living in encampments.

The province moved the first person out of an encampment and into housing in February.

The government says out of the 33 people who have moved into housing since then, no one has returned to living in an encampment.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba government moves first encampment resident into home as part of project'
Manitoba government moves first encampment resident into home as part of project
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices