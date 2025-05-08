Menu

Crime

Suspicious death in Victoria prompts calls for weapons ban in supportive housing units

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 8, 2025 7:23 pm
Waterview is a supportive housing unit in Victoria. A man was found dead there on April 26 in what police said was a suspected homicide. View image in full screen
Waterview is a supportive housing unit in Victoria. A man was found dead there on April 26 in what police said was a suspected homicide. Global News
A suspicious death at a supportive housing building in Victoria has prompted calls for the province to step in with stronger safety measures.

Keith Scott, 34, was found dead on April 26 at Waterview, which is a supportive housing residence.

Victoria police called Scott’s death a suspected homicide.

Now, a group of low-barrier housing providers is calling for an immediate weapons ban at all supportive housing buildings in B.C.

They say that under the Residential Tenancy Act, the only tool they have for tenants with weapons is eviction, but when a tenant refuses to leave, there is nothing more they can do.

Opposition to Vancouver’s supportive housing freeze plan

The group says a legislated ban on weapons would allow police to enforce the rule.

“A lot of our residents, the vast majority are amazing people who just need support,” Carolina Ibarra with the BC Coalition for Safe and Sustainable Supportive Housing said.

“They’re also very vulnerable. They require help from us and from police to be able to protect them from people who prey on them.”

However, B.C.’s Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said weapons are always a non-starter.

“Right now we have policies in place that when someone comes into supportive housing they sign an agreement that they have to abide by certain rules,” he said.

Kahlon added that the province addressed safety concerns last year by giving supportive housing operators the ability to implement visitor policies and conduct wellness checks.

“We provided additional resources to this particular provider so they could put additional measures in place for safety,” he said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

