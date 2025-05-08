Ontario plans to impose new planning rules on municipalities to boost housing

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government is planning to impose new rules on how local governments greenlight development projects, Global News has learned, pushing the changes on municipalities as the province struggles to meet its self-imposed goal of building 1.5 million homes by 2031.

The government is relying on a series of changes to Ontario’s planning rules, like reducing studies developers have to undertake and standardizing development charges, in a bid to speed up homebuilding.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Rob Flack is set to table the legislation next week, with changes including reducing requirements for builders to conduct some municipally-focused studies, allowing builders to bypass some city committees and a raft of changes to the fees developers pay to local governments.

The government plans to use the backdrop of economic uncertainty, driven by the tariff war with the United States, to bolster its housing bill, which will be presented under the title Protecting Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act.

The PCs ran their recent election campaign under the slogan Protect Ontario.

The proposed law makes a number of tweaks and changes without completely overhauling the province’s planning framework. It follows a pattern of annual housing legislation under Premier Doug Ford.

According to internal government documents, obtained by Global News, the province is looking to standardize development charges levied by municipalities to pay for infrastructure that supports new developments.

Development charges are used to pay for things ranging from new roads or transit to wastewater and parks. They have long been a target of the Ford government and homebuilders in Ontario — but cities say they are vital in ensuring the cost of adding new homes doesn’t fall on current residents.

Homebuilders have, for years, been calling on the province to work to reduce or eliminate the charges, saying they raise the price of homes and disincentivize new projects.

The charges vary from one city to another, and, in recent months, some mayors have waived or massively reduced them in a bid to spur construction.

To eliminate the patchwork of policy, the government’s legislation would encourage municipalities to reduce development charges.

The bill would allow developers to delay payments until the unit has been occupied (as opposed to paying when the permit is issued), and give builders the option to pay the lowest development charge available at the time of payment.

It would also make it harder for municipalities to store the development charges in long-term reserve accounts and make them spend them faster.

While Minister Flack has called development charges “a necessary tool” to allow municipalities to pay for critical infrastructure, he also said the costs can price out young buyers looking to enter the market.

“When you think of development charges in bigger urban centres, it’s too high, it’s punitive,” Flack told reporters at Queen’s Park in April. “When you add the HST to it, it costs too much, especially for first-time home buyers.”

As part of the development charge changes, Global News has learned the government is considering creating a credit-based system, allowing home builders to earn credits for certain public infrastructure projects that could then be applied to future development charges.

The legislation also gives the Ford government a direct say in the development approvals process and places limits on how many studies a municipality could request from a developer.

If the study falls outside the scope of the city’s official plans, the municipality would be restricted from requesting it. The law would also give the province the power to dictate whether a city’s official plans could be changed to require additional studies or reports.

The legislation would also give the Ford government the ability to pare down the list of requirements for a development application, establish which studies would be required and force municipalities to accept certified studies presented by the developer.

A spokesperson for Minister Flack said the government is “driving change ourselves” in the face of “economic chaos and uncertainty caused by tariffs.”

“Now more than ever, we need to cut red tape, and streamline approvals to unleash the full potential of our economy — this includes giving municipalities the tools they need and requested to build critical infrastructure like transit, roads and new homes,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Global News.