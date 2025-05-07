Pedestrian bridge to Toronto Islands would come with hefty price tag: report

Send this page to someone via email

A new report prepared by City of Toronto staff is not ruling out a bridge to the Toronto Islands but notes that there are a number of constraints to the idea, including a price tag of at least $100 million.

The report, which will be received by council on May 25, recommends that a task force be formed to solve the issue of transportation to the Islands, which see around 18,000 visitors per day on weekends and holidays through the summer.

While the report does not have a final estimated cost of the bridge, it said staff research estimates $100 million to be the floor.

The structure, which would run along the eastern gap from the islands to Lake Ontario, would have other issues, including harbour traffic and the airport creating a “window” of around 39 metres to allow for a fixed bridge to be built.

Story continues below advertisement

“A bridge that is 39 metres high would be about the height of a 12-storey building,” the report noted. “Potentially, extensive ramp structures would be required to get up to a 39-metre height, which would require further land taking, safety and maintenance questions.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Another option, would be having a bridge that could lift up and down like a drawbridge, which may leave people waiting in line when the bridge is up and ships waiting when it is down.

“The Port of Toronto serves as a crucial hub, facilitating the passage of cargo and cruise vessels annually through the Eastern Gap,” the report offered. “In 2024, 173 cargo ships delivered over 2.0 million metric tonnes of goods to the Port of Toronto and 34 cruise ships brought 18,000 passengers.”

It is estimated that the port generates over $460 million in economic activity in Ontario.

One way around the bridge costs would be to build a tunnel, although the report notes that would come with a minimum price tag of $85 million.

In total, the report said more than 1.5 million people reach the islands via the city ferries every year, while another 485,000 trips are taken by water taxis.

Currently, the ferries run to run to Ward’s Island, Hanlan’s Point and Centre Island daily throughout the summer from early morning until near midnight but as summer set in last year, problems began to emerge.

Story continues below advertisement

Two of the ferries fell into disrepair, and while they were out of service in June, the city issued a notice to residents, telling to avoid the popular summer spot during peak hours or to take private water taxis instead.

But over the next two years, the city will be replacing two of those ferries with new electric ferries and making improvements to the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal at a cost of $145 million.

The Toronto Islands are the largest green space the city has to offer.

*With files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea