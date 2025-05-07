Ford Motors cites tariffs for hiking prices on some Mexico-made vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Ford Motor is hiking prices on three of its Mexico-produced models effective May 2, becoming one of the first major automakers to adjust sticker prices following U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Prices on the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, Maverick pickup and Bronco Sport will increase by as much as US$2,000 on some models, according to a notice sent to dealers reviewed by Reuters.

Ford earlier this week said U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war would add about US$2.5 billion in costs for 2025, but it expects to reduce that exposure by around US$1 billion. Rival General Motors GM.N said last week tariffs were projected to cost it between US$4 billion and US$5 billion following the imposition of hefty levies on foreign imports of automobiles, but it expected to offset that by at least 30 per cent.

A Ford spokesperson said the price hikes will affect vehicles built after May 2, which would arrive at dealer lots in late June. The spokesperson said the price hikes reflect “usual” mid-year pricing actions, “combined with some tariffs we are facing. We have not passed on the full cost of tariffs to our customers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ford shares fell less than one per cent in morning trading. The automaker is still running a discount program through the July 4 weekend on many of its models, the spokesperson said.

1:55 White House reverses course on Canadian auto parts tariffs

Trump’s tariffs have unleashed weeks of uncertainty across the auto sector, as major carmakers in the United States and Europe have pulled forecasts, shifted production and caused companies to idle plants.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Following weeks of pushback from the auto industry, Trump softened his tariffs on foreign auto parts imports to give carmakers credits for what is produced in the U.S. and to avoid double-tariffs on raw materials used in auto production. However, the White House has not rescinded a 25 per cent tariff on the eight million vehicles the U.S. imports annually.

Analysts have said U.S. auto sales could drop by more than one million vehicles a year if tariffs were to remain in place.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford is in a better position to weather tariffs than some of its competitors because of its strong U.S. manufacturing base. The Dearborn, Michigan automaker assembles 79 per cent of its U.S.-sold vehicles domestically, compared to GM’s 53 per cent, Barclays analysts said in a note.

Still, Ford imports one of its most affordable and popular vehicles, the Maverick, from Mexico. Most major U.S. automakers face significant price hikes on their cheaper models produced in the country.

Ford and GM also face significant levies on imports from China and South Korea, respectively. GM estimated that the costs on its Korean imports totaled about US$2 billion, while Ford declined to specify the expenses around importing vehicles from China.

—Reporting by Nora Eckert; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Kirsten Donovan