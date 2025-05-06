Okanagan film industry professionals navigate tariff threat

Industry professionals are hopeful the threat of tariffs from the United States won’t dim the lights on the Okanagan film industry.

“I’m sure our crew are freaking out, our actors are freaking out, but, you know, I suggest they don’t, because it would be really, really difficult to put a tariff on a service industry,” said Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner.

This week, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened a 100 per cent tariff on all films made outside of the United States.

“It’s really important to understand these really upend the studio model,” said Crystal Braunwarth, IATSE Local 891.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It would do a lot of damage to these American companies who produce.”

The Okanagan, being part of the global market, could have a chunk taken out of business in the valley, which has become a hub for the industry.

Story continues below advertisement

“One hundred per cent tariffs wouldn’t necessarily hurt production but when they return to the U.S. marketplace and then they are hit with tariffs there,it could make them question where they are going to produce these films and productions in the future,” said George Greenwood, Kelowna Chamber of Commerce CEO.

In fact, the movie industry brought in $100 million to the valley last year, through 43 films, and is slated to best that this year. Summerland says he isn’t worried because he says the industry is protected.

“There’s a trade agreement that we have with Mexico and the U.S. saying we can’t tariff the film industry and that is still in place,” said Summerland.

The film commissioner is referring to the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) that protects digital products to which films fall under.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and Okanagan Film Commission are still skeptical about whether or not the tariffs will go through. However, Summerland says it could be an opportunity to get more Canadian content on the big screen.