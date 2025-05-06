Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba Tories say bill to protect gender expression could infringe on free speech

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2025 6:10 pm
1 min read
Manitoba PC MLA Obby Khan speaks at a Ministerial Bear Pit Session during the Progressive Conservative Party's annual general meeting at the convention centre in Winnipeg on Saturday, April 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Manitoba PC MLA Obby Khan speaks at a Ministerial Bear Pit Session during the Progressive Conservative Party's annual general meeting at the convention centre in Winnipeg on Saturday, April 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba’s Opposition leader says he is hoping for changes to a bill that would add gender expression to the province’s human rights code.

Obby Khan says he’s concerned the bill could infringe on free speech, and he wants the NDP government to amend the bill to clarify what would prompt a complaint to the human rights commission.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe has said the change would include protections for people to be called by their preferred pronouns, and would deal with areas such as employment, housing and accessing public services.

The bill recently went before public hearings, where the head of the human rights commission said cases seen in other provinces have involved malicious and repetitive misgendering.

Trending Now

The bill is expected to be passed into law this spring, given the NDP majority in the legislature, and would bring Manitoba in line with most other provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

Khan was asked whether he will allow his Tory caucus members a free vote on the bill, and said he plans to do so on all matters of conscience.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices