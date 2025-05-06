Manitoba Tories say bill to protect gender expression could infringe on free speech

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Opposition leader says he is hoping for changes to a bill that would add gender expression to the province’s human rights code.

Obby Khan says he’s concerned the bill could infringe on free speech, and he wants the NDP government to amend the bill to clarify what would prompt a complaint to the human rights commission.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe has said the change would include protections for people to be called by their preferred pronouns, and would deal with areas such as employment, housing and accessing public services.

The bill recently went before public hearings, where the head of the human rights commission said cases seen in other provinces have involved malicious and repetitive misgendering.

The bill is expected to be passed into law this spring, given the NDP majority in the legislature, and would bring Manitoba in line with most other provinces.

Khan was asked whether he will allow his Tory caucus members a free vote on the bill, and said he plans to do so on all matters of conscience.