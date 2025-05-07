Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto city councillor begins testimony in sex assault trial

By Matthew Bingley Global News
Posted May 7, 2025 6:00 am
3 min read
Scarborough Centre Councillor Michael Thompson and his lawyer Leora Shemesh leave the Barrie Courthouse. View image in full screen
Scarborough Centre Councillor Michael Thompson and his lawyer Leora Shemesh leave the Barrie Courthouse. Ryan Belgrave/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nearly three years after first facing charges of sexual assault, sitting Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson began to tell a Barrie, Ont., courtroom his account of events surrounding a Muskoka cottage getaway, presenting himself as an individual willing to assist those in need.

Thompson, 65, has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault. Two women have previously testified that during a cottage stay over the Canada Day long weekend in 2022, Thompson sexually assaulted them. One woman alleges Thompson groped her breasts and buttocks under her bathing suit while applying sunscreen, while another testified the Scarborough Centre councillor forced oral sex upon her while she was severely intoxicated and had told him “no.”

On Tuesday, Thompson took the stand in Barrie and began telling the court his side of the story. He began with how he first met another guest he had invited to the cottage, a third woman who testified in the fall and whose identity is protected by a publication ban.

Story continues below advertisement

The councillor said he met the woman, who was 22 years old at the time, at a Yorkville art gallery event. That guest previously told the court that Thompson had approached her and insisted she have a glass of wine.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Thompson offered a different account of the events and said the woman had approached him. The pair met again later that night at a neighbouring restaurant and at the end of the night, Thompson said he offered her a ride home to Richmond Hill after learning the woman had missed her GO Bus.

During the drive, Thompson said the woman became emotional speaking about her family and lack of employment opportunities and after learning she was at risk of having her cellphone service cut, he said he offered her two $50 bills to pay for it. Thompson said it wasn’t out of the ordinary to give money to people in need and said the witness was so grateful she gave him a hug and kissed him on the cheek.

That same witness previously told the court she thought Thompson’s offer of money was uncalled for and found it strange. She also testified that it was during the drive that Thompson first brought up the cottage weekend, which was presented as an opportunity to network.

Trending Now

Thompson said it would have been impossible to make the cottage offer at that time, because he hadn’t yet been loaned the cottage. He said it was later that lawyer Calvin Berry, who briefly represented Thompson when he was charged in 2022, offered to loan the councillor the Muskoka cottage for the long weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

The councillor also denied ever presenting the weekend as a work event and said he wanted to go to the cottage to get away from work. All three witnesses who testified for the Crown have said Thompson spent most of the weekend on work calls, at some points saying he was speaking to Premier Doug Ford.

Thompson also testified that he had told the witness to invite her mother and siblings, but they couldn’t attend. He also said he was inviting everyone he knew to the cottage, including their family members.

Earlier in the day, defence lawyer Leora Shemesh’s first witness was a woman who identified herself as a friend of Thompson. She told the court that Thompson had invited her and her family to the Muskoka cottage for the Labour Day long weekend in 2022, but eventually declined the offer.

Thompson later testified that the offer was in fact for the Canada Day weekend and that he would have been campaigning for his re-election over the September weekend.

Thompson is expected to continue his testimony when the trial continues on Wednesday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices