Crews battle large apartment fire in northeast Edmonton, 1 person hospitalized

Fire crews responded to a blaze at an apartment building in northeast Edmonton early Tuesday afternoon.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of a building at 4908 134 Ave. in the Sifton Park neighbourhood.

The building on fire is part of the Wyndham Crossing apartment complex near Clareview Town Centre.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it received reports of the multi-residential structure fire at 1:27 p.m.

Initial fire crews arrived on scene at 1:31 p.m. and quickly called a second-alarm fire to bring in additional crews for support.

Crews have been assisting evacuations and, at this time, one resident has been transported to hospital.

The fire was upgraded to a third-alarm at 2:07 p.m., calling in further crews to the scene to help bring the fire under control.

View image in full screen An apartment fire in the Wyndham Crossing complex at 4908 134 Ave. in northeast Edmonton on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Global News

No other details on this fire are known.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…