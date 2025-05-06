Menu

Canada

Winnipeg seniors centre celebrates the lives of 8 centenarians

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 9:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg seniors centre celebrates the lives of 8 centenarians'
Winnipeg seniors centre celebrates the lives of 8 centenarians
There are few who have witnessed the past century, but a seniors centre in south Winnipeg is celebrating eight people who have done just that.
There are few who have witnessed the past century, but a seniors centre in south Winnipeg is celebrating eight people who have done just that.

The Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre held a celebration on Tuesday for the Manitobans marking the milestone. The group ranges in age from 100 to 104 years of age.

“We have had centenarian parties in the past where we have honoured two or three people, maybe five people, but I think eight is a rather unusual number. Very special,” said Heather Blackman, the manager of resident experience at the Simkin Centre.

“With eight different people there are so many different backgrounds in terms of careers, but I think the one thing that people have in common is their family.”

The centenarians include 104-year-old Edith Allen, 103-year-old Violet Nychuk, 100-year-old Adele Heidinger, 104-year-old Edith Landy, 102-year-old Blossom Brounstein, 100-year-old Miriam Brown, and Sonya Kaminsky, who will be turning 100 later this month.

Blackman says together, the group accounts for 816 years of living. For 103-year-old Violet, that number is a bit surreal.

“I sometimes wonder, ‘How? How did I get so old?'” Violet smiled.

Violet Nychuk still loves to sing at 103-years-old. View image in full screen
Violet Nychuk still loves to sing at 103-years-old. Randall Paull / Global News
Miriam Brown will be turning 101-years-old in June. She says while she can’t share her secrets to a long life, she can share one bit of simple wisdom for the younger generation.

“Just be kind, just be kind,” Miriam said. “And that’s all I can say.”

Miriam Brown will be turning 101-years-old in June. View image in full screen
Miriam Brown will be turning 101-years-old in June.

 

