Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 bodies pulled from St. Lawrence River in Quebec, provincial police say

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 4:46 pm
1 min read
The investigation into the case was handed over to provincial police. The circumstances of the two deaths remain to be determined. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
The investigation into the case was handed over to provincial police. The circumstances of the two deaths remain to be determined. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The bodies of two people were recovered Sunday from the St. Lawrence River near Boucherville, Que., on Montreal’s south shore, provincial police say.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), emergency services were called in the afternoon at around 2 p.m. for two motionless bodies spotted floating in the water.

The Longueuil fire department recovered the two bodies and their deaths were confirmed on site.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The investigation into the case was handed over to the SQ. The circumstances of the two deaths remain to be determined.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians were at the scene to gather evidence.

Click to play video: 'Migrant death toll at 8 after bodies of infant, adult found in Akwesasne near U.S. border: police'
Migrant death toll at 8 after bodies of infant, adult found in Akwesasne near U.S. border: police
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices