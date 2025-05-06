2 bodies pulled from St. Lawrence River in Quebec, provincial police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The bodies of two people were recovered Sunday from the St. Lawrence River near Boucherville, Que., on Montreal’s south shore, provincial police say.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), emergency services were called in the afternoon at around 2 p.m. for two motionless bodies spotted floating in the water.

The Longueuil fire department recovered the two bodies and their deaths were confirmed on site.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The investigation into the case was handed over to the SQ. The circumstances of the two deaths remain to be determined.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians were at the scene to gather evidence.