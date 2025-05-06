2 bodies pulled from St. Lawrence River in Quebec, provincial police say

The bodies of two people were recovered Sunday from the St. Lawrence River near Boucherville, Que., on Montreal’s south shore, provincial police say.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), emergency services were called in the afternoon at around 2 p.m. for two motionless bodies spotted floating in the water.
The Longueuil fire department recovered the two bodies and their deaths were confirmed on site.
The investigation into the case was handed over to the SQ. The circumstances of the two deaths remain to be determined.
Investigators and forensic identification technicians were at the scene to gather evidence.
