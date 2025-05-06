Calgary’s Dustin Wolf, Montreal’s Lane Hutson, San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini named Calder Memorial Trophy finalists

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary goaltender Dustin Wolf, Montreal defenceman Lane Hutson and San Jose centre Macklin Celebrini are the finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player selected “as the most proficient” in his first year of NHL competition.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Calder Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Wolf, who had a 2.64 goals against average and three shutouts in 53 games for the Flames, paced rookie netminders with 29 wins — 14 more than the next-closest player and one shy of the franchise rookie record established by Mike Vernon in 1986-87. The Flames just missed the playoffs this season.

Wolf, a seventh-round selection (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL draft, made at least 25 saves in 35 of his 53 total appearances and allowed two or fewer goals 25 times. The 24-year-old is Calgary’s first Calder Trophy finalist since 2014-15, when Johnny Gaudreau ranked third in voting.

Story continues below advertisement

2:11 Calgary Flames prospects Dustin Wolf and Matt Coronato set to make NHL debut

Despite missing a dozen games, Celebrini recorded 25 goals and 38 assists for the Sharks.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He ranked second in goals and assists among the NHL rookie leaders and third in points. At 18 years, 308 days on the final day of the regular season, he became the third-youngest rookie in NHL history to lead his team in scoring, behind just Sidney Crosby (18 years, 254 days in 2005-06 with Pittsburgh) and reigning Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard (18 years, 276 days in 2023-24 with Chicago).

Celebrini also established Sharks records for assists and points by a rookie. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NHL draft is San Jose’s first Calder Trophy finalist since 2010-11, when Logan Couture finished second in voting.

View image in full screen Montreal Canadiens’ Lane Hutson (48) is tripped by Buffalo Sabres’ Zach Benson (9) during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham

Hutson became the fourth defenceman in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) to lead rookies in scoring, joining Bobby Orr (13-28—41 in 1966-67 with Boston), Brian Leetch (23-48—71 in 1988-89 with the New York Rangers) and Quinn Hughes (8-45—53 in 2019-20 with Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

Hutson’s 60 assists matched Larry Murphy (1980-81 with the Los Angeles Kings) for the most by a rookie defenceman in NHL history, while his 66 points trailed only Murphy (16-60—76 in 1980-81 with Los Angeles), Leetch and Gary Suter (18-50—68 in 1985-86 with Calgary) for the most by a rookie blueliner.

No rookie, regardless of position, has registered more assists for the Canadiens in a single season. The 21-year-old Hutson is Montreal’s first Calder Trophy finalist since 2012-13, when current teammate Brendan Gallagher placed second in voting.