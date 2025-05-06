Menu

Crime

Airbags are being stolen from Honda Civics in Ontario city, police warn

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 9:33 am
1 min read
Police in Ottawa have issued a warning to vehicle owners after a recent spike in overnight airbag thefts from late-model Honda Civics.

Ottawa police said during the week of April 14, officers received more than a dozen reports of airbags being stolen from Civics parked outside in the city’s east end.

They said in every incident, the vehicles “appeared largely undamaged” and no other items were reported missing by the majority of complainants.

“Many of the vehicles had alarm systems. Most complainants also confirmed that their vehicle’s doors were locked at the time of the theft,” police said.

Airbag thefts from Honda Civic vehicles have been on the rise. Last year, Guelph police reported that at least 10 Honda Civics had had their airbags stolen. There has recently been a demand for these airbags, giving thieves an incentive due to the high resale value on the black market amid low inventory as Civics are popular vehicles.

Police are encouraging vehicle owners to park indoors if possible or in well-lit areas, consider using a wheel lock, install an alarm system or dash cam and be alert for signs of tampering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

