Sports

Leafs goalie Stolarz leaves game in second period

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2025 11:58 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolarz left Monday’s second-round series opener against the Florida Panthers due to injury in the second period and did not return.

Joseph Woll replaced Stolarz with 9:46 remaining in the second period and Toronto ahead 4-1. The Maple Leafs went on to win 5-4.

The Maple Leafs would only say that Stolarz was “being evaluated.”

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leaf’s gear up for Game 2 of the Battle of Ontario'
Toronto Maple Leaf’s gear up for Game 2 of the Battle of Ontario
Stolarz took an elbow to the back of the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett shortly before his departure.

Television replays appeared to show the Toronto netminder vomiting into a bucket by the team bench a short time later. Bennett was not made available to speak to reporters after the game.

“Obviously we know him really well,” Florida forward Aleksander Barkov said of his former teammate. “He’s played really well the whole year and (I’m) happy for him. So hopefully he’s OK, but we’re concentrating on our game.”

Stolarz played all six games in Toronto’s first-round series win over Ottawa, posting a 2.21 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

He stopped eight of nine shots before his departure. Woll made 17 saves in relief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

