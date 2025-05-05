Menu

Share

World

10 dead after tourist boats capsize in China during sudden storm

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2025 12:58 pm
1 min read
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers conduct a search and rescue operation at one of the two passenger boats capsized in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Monday, May 5, 2025. View image in full screen
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers conduct a search and rescue operation at one of the two passenger boats capsized in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Liu Xu/Xinhua via AP).
Four boats capsized in a sudden storm at a tourist spot in southwestern China, killing 10 people, state media said Monday.

More than 80 people fell into a river when strong winds hit the scenic area in Guizhou province late Sunday afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The boats capsized after a sudden rain and hail storm on the upper reaches of the Wu River, a tributary of the Yangtze, China’s longest river. In one video shared by state media, a man could be seen performing CPR on another person, while one of the vessels drifted upside down.

Initial reports said two tourist boats had capsized, but state media said on Monday that four boats were involved. The other two boats had no passengers, and the seven crew members were able to save themselves, CCTV said.

Guizhou’s mountains and rivers are a major tourism draw, and many Chinese were traveling during a five-day national holiday that ended Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for all-out efforts to find the missing and care for the injured, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Sunday. Seventy people were sent to a hospital, most with minor injuries.

Noting a recent series of fatal accidents, Xi underscored the importance of strengthening safety at tourist attractions, large public venues and residential communities, as well as for the rush of people returning at the end of major holidays.

CCTV said the capsized boats had a maximum capacity of about 40 people each and were not overloaded.

An eyewitness told state-owned Beijing News the waters were deep but that some people had managed to swim to safety. However, the storm had come suddenly and a thick mist obscured the surface of the river.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

