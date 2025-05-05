Violent offenders unit makes 10 arrests in northern Manitoba: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Ten violent offenders were tracked down and arrested over a four-day period in northern Manitoba, RCMP say.

The Manitoba Integrated Violent Offenders Apprehension Unit (MIVOAU) — a joint team of Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg police officers — arrested six people in The Pas and Opaskwayak Cree Nation, and four others in Mosakahiken Cree Nation and Cormorant, between April 28 and May 1.

Police said they had some help from members of the Manitoba First Nations Police in finding the individual suspects.

On top of the arrests, members of the MIVOAU team searched eight homes in the region in search of fugitives.

The unit continues to investigate.