Crime

Violent offenders unit makes 10 arrests in northern Manitoba: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 5, 2025 2:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say'
New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say
RELATED: A joint police unit made up of a dozen officers from the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP is launching a new online tool to fight crime – Oct 8, 2024
Ten violent offenders were tracked down and arrested over a four-day period in northern Manitoba, RCMP say.

The Manitoba Integrated Violent Offenders Apprehension Unit (MIVOAU) — a joint team of Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg police officers — arrested six people in The Pas and Opaskwayak Cree Nation, and four others in Mosakahiken Cree Nation and Cormorant, between April 28 and May 1.

Police said they had some help from members of the Manitoba First Nations Police in finding the individual suspects.

On top of the arrests, members of the MIVOAU team searched eight homes in the region in search of fugitives.

The unit continues to investigate.

