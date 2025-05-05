SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Jays sign right-handers Turnbull, Ureña

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2025 12:16 pm
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-handed pitchers Spencer Turnbull and José Ureña to one-year major league contracts, the Major League Baseball club announced Monday.

Turnbull was optioned to the Florida Complex League Blue Jays roster as he continues to get into game shape after missing much of last season.

The 32-year-old appeared in 17 games (seven starts) with Philadelphia in 2024, posting a 3-0 record with a 2.65 earned-run average and 58 strikeouts, before being placed on the injured list on June 27 with a right lat strain.

Ureña, 33, made one appearance for the New York Mets this season and three starts for their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse.

He had a 5-8 record with a 3.80 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 33 appearances (nine starts) with the Texas Rangers in 2024.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handers Max Scherzer (right thumb inflammation) and Erik Swanson (right median nerve entrapment) have been transferred to the 60-day injured list. Left-hander Josh Walker was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

