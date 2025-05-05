Menu

Entertainment

Thomas the Tank Engine’s visit to Calgary postponed due to ‘mechanical issue’

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 5, 2025 1:32 pm
1 min read
Thomas The Tank Engine's visit to Calgary rescheduled after encountering some mechanical issues. View image in full screen
Thomas the Tank Engine's visit to Calgary on May 3 and 4 has been rescheduled after encountering an 'unforseen mechanical issue.'. Global News
As Thomas the Tank Engine said, “Sometimes, things don’t go as planned, and that’s OK.”

The “really useful engine’s” visit to Calgary’s Heritage Park — originally planned for May 3 and 4— has been rescheduled to June 7 and 8.

In a statement, Heritage Park said “an unforeseen mechanical issue affecting the train’s availability” affected its ability to “safely deliver the full experience our guests expect and deserve.”

The park also noted its dedication to using “historically accurate, steam-era locomotives,” adding that these engines sometimes require more care than their modern counterparts.

Heritage Park said a visit by Thomas The Tank Engine has been rescheduled from May 3 and 4 to June 7 and 8. View image in full screen
Heritage Park said a visit by Thomas The Tank Engine has been rescheduled from May 3 and 4 to June 7 and 8. Global News

Heritage Park said ticketholders will be contacted by Ticketweb at the email address they provided, and that tickets will be automatically rescheduled for the same time and weekend day they originally booked.

Story continues below advertisement

This means the purchased tickets are still valid, but those scheduled to attend  May 3 will be rescheduled to attend on June 7,  and those with tickets for May 4 will be rescheduled to June 8.

Guests will also be given the option of transferring their tickets to May 10 or 11, based on availability, or they can request a full refund.

Anyone who wants to arrange a transfer or refund is being asked to contact Ticketweb at 866-468-7630 or by email.

More info on Thomas’ upcoming visit is available on the Heritage Park website and Facebook page.

