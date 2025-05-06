‘All options were considered’: Construction forces cancellation of Ribfest in Ontario town

Send this page to someone via email

One of Ontario’s most popular summer food festivals is officially off the calendar for 2025 for one township.

But local organizers and municipal officials are already working behind the scenes to bring the popular Ribfest back.

In a heartfelt announcement released in early February, the Rotary Club of Bowmanville confirmed that the annual event had been cancelled, citing the construction of a new recreation centre in the city.

Due to the ongoing construction of the South Bowmanville Recreation Centre, the long-standing venue at Clarington Fields is unavailable.

“While we are actively working to find a new home for this beloved event, we cannot proceed until a suitable venue is secured,” the statement read.

The recreation centre, scheduled to open in the summer of 2026, will include a fully accessible gymnasium with two basketball courts, a FIFA-sized multi-sport dome with an indoor walking track, multi-purpose rooms and an outdoor skating trail, according to the city’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan.

Although the future for the community looks optimistic with the facility to come, organizers and municipal leaders are in a race against the clock to find a new venue for the festival by next year.

“This official announcement hurts my heart,” said Steve Kay, co-chair of the Ribs and Brews Committee, in a social media post issued in February.

“The second weekend of June is going to be strange in 2025. Trust me, all options were considered.”

The popular community event has raised more than $1.5 million for local programs since 2008.

Despite the disappointment from vendors and attendees, the focus has shifted to the future, with optimism that Ribfest could return in 2026.

Clarington Coun. Lloyd Rang confirmed that staff have been tasked with finding land across the community that could accommodate not just Ribfest, but a variety of major outdoor events like concerts and festivals.

“We remain hopeful that the future will include Ribfest returning to Bowmanville, and we thank everyone who has supported and participated in this event over the years,” the statement from the Rotary Club said.