SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs, Panthers open Round 2 tonight in Toronto

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2025 5:02 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The second round of the National Hockey League playoffs gets underway tonight at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, who knocked off Sunshine State rival Tampa Bay Lightning in five games, visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, who eliminated the Ontario rival Ottawa Senators in six games.

The Maple Leafs, with new bench boss Craig Berube, finished first in the Atlantic Division this season, 10 points ahead of the third-place Panthers. They are in the post-season’s second round for the second time in three years.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leaf’s gear up for Game 2 of the Battle of Ontario'
Toronto Maple Leaf’s gear up for Game 2 of the Battle of Ontario
Story continues below advertisement

The Panthers, who added Boston Bruins’ pest Brad Marchand to the roster at the trade deadline to help Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett get under their rivals’ skin, have been to the Stanley Cup final two straight years — losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 and beating the Edmonton Oilers last year.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Panthers, who draw confidence from physically imposing their will on opponents, will find eager challengers in Toronto’s Chris Tanev, Bobby McMann and Max Pacioretty, to name a few.

Trending Now

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday in Toronto, with Games 3 and 4 in Sunrise, Fla., on Friday and Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices