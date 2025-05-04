Jets to face Stars in Winnipeg on Wednesday

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

WINNIPEG – The exhausted Winnipeg Jets were still hugging everyone in their dressing room after Sunday night’s thrilling Game 7, 4-3 double overtime victory over the St. Louis Blues when they were reminded the ultimate mission is far from done.

The Jets, who battled back from a 3-1 deficit late in the third period before captain Adam Lowry sealed the deal at 16:10 of double overtime, were informed that their second-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars begins Wednesday night in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Game 2 is Friday, also at Canada Life Centre, before the series shifts to Texas for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday, May 13.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 on Saturday.

The second round of the playoffs gets underway Monday with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers open their series against the Golden Knights in Las Vegas, while the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Washington Capitals in that series opener.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2025.