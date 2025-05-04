SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets to face Stars in Winnipeg on Wednesday

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2025 11:47 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

WINNIPEG – The exhausted Winnipeg Jets were still hugging everyone in their dressing room after Sunday night’s thrilling Game 7, 4-3 double overtime victory over the St. Louis Blues when they were reminded the ultimate mission is far from done.

The Jets, who battled back from a 3-1 deficit late in the third period before captain Adam Lowry sealed the deal at 16:10 of double overtime, were informed that their second-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars begins Wednesday night in Winnipeg.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leaf’s gear up for Game 2 of the Battle of Ontario'
Toronto Maple Leaf’s gear up for Game 2 of the Battle of Ontario
Story continues below advertisement

Game 2 is Friday, also at Canada Life Centre, before the series shifts to Texas for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday, May 13.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 on Saturday.

The second round of the playoffs gets underway Monday with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Trending Now

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers open their series against the Golden Knights in Las Vegas, while the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Washington Capitals in that series opener.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices