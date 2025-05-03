Tkachuk says playoff experience good for Senators

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – For the first time in eight years the Ottawa Senators head into the offseason not questioning what went wrong but reflecting on what finally went right.

Ottawa (45-30-7) saw its hard work pay off, finishing the regular season in the first wild-card spot to earn a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. While the Senators lost their first-round series to the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games, it’s also a sign of progress that they’re trending in the right direction.

The Senators can now start thinking about what comes next. With a core led by captain Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle, a maturing defence and solid goaltender in Linus Ullmark, Ottawa heads into the summer focused on building off this year’s success.

Tkachuk said expectations will be different now that Ottawa accomplished its first goal.

“It’s everybody wants to win, and I think that’s where the disappointment comes in,” he said. “You know you want to win the Stanley Cup, and to not accomplish that it’s just going to create disappointment.

Story continues below advertisement

“But we’ll take that, use that as fire, use that as fuel and be ready to go next year and not stop until it happens.”

Many players reflected on how valuable getting first-hand exposure to playoff hockey was and seeing how the game intensifies.

“I think the experience we just lived, losing against Toronto in the playoffs is really going to help our team improve,” said defenceman Thomas Chabot. “We all learned a lot living the experience for the first time.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I think we’re all going to come back next season even more prepared to take things to the next level.”

Among the players to elevate their game was defenceman Tyler Kleven, who’s set to become an unrestricted free agent.The 23-year-old had two assists in the series but was an imposing physical force on the back end.

Story continues below advertisement

“I loved it,” said Kleven. “It was so much fun to be out there and I could play my physical style … I thought it fit my style of play.”

One area that stood out for a number of players was the importance of faceoffs.

Stutzle, Shane Pinto and Dylan Cozens all spoke about wanting to improve their performance in the faceoff circle and the value of veteran Claude Giroux.

Giroux could be counted on when a defensive faceoff win was needed or for a key faceoff on the power play.

“I think I can speak for everyone on the team, we are really lucky to have him,” said Stutzle. “I’ve been really lucky to have him for all those years now.”

Cozens spoke about how valuable it was to ask Giroux for tips or tricks if he was struggling in a game.

Giroux is one of seven players set to become an unrestricted free agent. Giroux said while he hasn’t given much thought to his future or had any conversations with GM Steve Staios, he added how much he’s enjoyed his past three years in Ottawa.

“I love the players, the fans, the city,” said Giroux. “This year was the most fun I’ve had in a few years.”

Story continues below advertisement

Giroux, 32, believes he still has a lot to offer and can remain an impact player. More importantly, he believes the best is yet to come for the Senators.

A decision will also need to be made on Adam Gaudette, another unrestricted free agent.

The 28-year-old worked on establishing himself as a full-time NHL player. He played up and down the lineup this season and finished with 19 goals and 26 points while adding a goal and two assists in the playoffs.

“I think I proved a lot of people wrong and turned a lot of heads,” said Gaudette, who believes he’s elevated his stock. “And, you know, that’s my game right there is playing hard and being able to produce in a bottom six role.”

Tkachuk divulged he was dealing with an ongoing hip issue that originated at the Four Nations tournament. He also had an upper-body issue he chose not to reveal.

Tkachuk has opted against playing at the world championships in favour of recovery. Jake Sanderson also turned down Team USA.

Chabot won’t be going either, while Stutzle remains undecided about representing Germany. Ullmark was not asked to play for Sweden.

Nick Jensen, who had a visible limp, would not disclose what he’s dealing with but didn’t rule out the need for surgery. Drake Batherson declined the opportunity to speak to media.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2025.