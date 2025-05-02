Menu

Health

Alberta reports 17 more cases of measles, bringing total to more than 200

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2025 4:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Could Measles become endemic? Record levels of new infections in Canada, U.S. have doctors concerned'
Could Measles become endemic? Record levels of new infections in Canada, U.S. have doctors concerned
RELATED VIDEO (From April 25, 2025): Ontario has now recorded more than 1,000 measles cases since the outbreak began last October, resulting in a small number of breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated. In the United States, health officials say they worry decreased rates of vaccination could result in the disease becoming endemic. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Friday April 25, 2025 – Apr 25, 2025
Alberta is reporting 17 new cases of measles, bringing the province’s total to 210 since the beginning of March.

The government says half the total cases have been recorded in the province’s south zone, including 13 of the new cases.

It says 26 of the total cases are considered active and could be transmitted to others.

As of last week, 11 Albertans have been hospitalized with the highly contagious disease.

Click to play video: 'New measles exposures in several Alberta communities'
New measles exposures in several Alberta communities
More than 170 of the cases have been in children, with almost 60 seen in those under five.

Measles symptoms include fever, coughing, a runny nose, red eyes and a blotchy, red rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s measles outbreak sees biggest spike in cases yet'
Ontario’s measles outbreak sees biggest spike in cases yet
© 2025 The Canadian Press

