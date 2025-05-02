Menu

Health

Toronto Public Health warns of possible measles exposure at major tourist attraction

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 3:27 pm
1 min read
FILE - A dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health clinics at Vashon Island High School in Vashon Island, Wash., on May 15, 2019. In a statement on Friday July 14, 2023, Britain’s Health Security Agency said that measles vaccination rates in parts of London have dropped so low that the capital could see tens of thousands of cases of the rash-causing disease unless immunization coverage is quickly boosted. View image in full screen
FILE - A dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health clinics at Vashon Island High School in Vashon Island, Wash., on May 15, 2019. In a statement on Friday July 14, 2023, Britain’s Health Security Agency said that measles vaccination rates in parts of London have dropped so low that the capital could see tens of thousands of cases of the rash-causing disease unless immunization coverage is quickly boosted. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Health officials in Toronto are warning of a possible measles exposure at one of the city’s biggest tourist attractions.

Toronto Public Health said that on Monday, April 21, someone with a case of measles had visited Ripley’s Aquarium, beside the CN Tower.

People who attended the attraction between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. that day are being warned they could potentially have been exposed to the highly contagious virus, which spreads mainly through the air.

Measles leads to symptoms like fever, runny nose and a red rash that begins on the face. It can develop further, resulting sometimes in hospitalizations and even death.

Cases were rare in Ontario until a recent outbreak, which began back in October and has been traced to a gathering in Atlantic Canada.

In the past week, Ontario recorded 223 new infections in just seven days. It took the total number of cases since the outbreak began to 1,243.

Toronto has recorded three of those cases.

Anyone who visited Ripley’s during the potential exposure is advised by public health to monitor themselves for symptoms until May 12.

